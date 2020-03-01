Altshuler Shaham Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $124.72 on Friday. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a one year low of $36.28 and a one year high of $143.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.06.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.54. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $418.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Solaredge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEDG. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $129.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaredge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.62.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $2,633,478.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,327,795.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 21,000 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $1,897,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,363.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,711 shares of company stock worth $14,027,898 in the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

