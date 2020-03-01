Altshuler Shaham Ltd Grows Position in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,084 shares during the quarter. Perrigo accounts for approximately 0.1% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned about 0.07% of Perrigo worth $5,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 227.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 42,929 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 458.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 30,278 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 292,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,116,000 after buying an additional 7,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRGO shares. ValuEngine downgraded Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Perrigo from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.80.

PRGO stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Perrigo Company PLC has a 52-week low of $40.68 and a 52-week high of $63.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

In other Perrigo news, VP Todd W. Kingma sold 2,300 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $126,293.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,313.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

