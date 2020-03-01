Altshuler Shaham Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,488,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,509,000 after buying an additional 629,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Cummins by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,542,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,936,000 after buying an additional 76,432 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 2,162.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,728,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,252,000 after buying an additional 1,651,668 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,318,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,001,000 after buying an additional 51,507 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Cummins by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,291,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,079,000 after buying an additional 55,244 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMI opened at $151.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.14 and a 1-year high of $186.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,022,855.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $192.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.19.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

