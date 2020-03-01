Altshuler Shaham Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Kenon Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KEN)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KEN) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,726 shares during the quarter. Kenon comprises about 0.2% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned about 0.66% of Kenon worth $7,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Kenon by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KEN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Kenon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Kenon from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of KEN opened at $16.41 on Friday. Kenon Holdings Ltd has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.71.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Kenon had a negative net margin of 14.58% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter.

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation facilities in Israel. It operates through OPC, Qoros, and Other segments. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services passenger vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in China.

