Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $1.40 Million Stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd trimmed its holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,915 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,179,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,267,648,000 after buying an additional 772,762 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 3,234.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,132,941 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $362,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Best Buy by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,557,749 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $224,557,000 after purchasing an additional 774,436 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,086,960 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $183,236,000 after purchasing an additional 24,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 7.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,386,243 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $95,637,000 after purchasing an additional 97,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $75.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.28 and a 200-day moving average of $77.69. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.10. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52-week low of $61.58 and a 52-week high of $91.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 32.95%.

In other news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 589,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $46,717,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.06.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

