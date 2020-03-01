Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd cut its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth $39,000. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. B. Riley upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from to in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Longbow Research upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America raised Skyworks Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.96.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $124,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,106.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,250,627.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,482 shares of company stock worth $15,228,151 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $100.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 5.23. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a one year low of $66.29 and a one year high of $128.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

