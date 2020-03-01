Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $122.97 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd decreased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 920,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,381 shares during the quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises makes up approximately 3.5% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned about 0.44% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $122,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,601,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,276,000 after buying an additional 561,317 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 721,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,318,000 after buying an additional 498,352 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 691.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 449,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,171,000 after buying an additional 392,806 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth $29,340,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 435,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,188,000 after buying an additional 194,891 shares in the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCL has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Buckingham Research downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $158.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.57.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $2,621,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 787,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,263,499.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $7,426,200 in the last ninety days. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RCL stock opened at $80.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.14 and its 200-day moving average is $115.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

