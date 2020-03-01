Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $218.35 Million Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,967,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,697 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies comprises 6.2% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned approximately 1.29% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $218,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $103.80 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $98.91 and a 1 year high of $132.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.01.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. First Analysis cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.71.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.