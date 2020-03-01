Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,291 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 71.6% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

CNC opened at $53.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Centene Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $68.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.78 and its 200 day moving average is $55.12.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

CNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Centene from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.62.

In other Centene news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $1,784,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $650,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,425,920. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

