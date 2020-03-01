Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $74.73 Million Holdings in Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 216.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,894,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,872,582 shares during the quarter. Israel Chemicals accounts for approximately 2.1% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned 1.24% of Israel Chemicals worth $74,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICL. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Israel Chemicals by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Israel Chemicals by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Israel Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Israel Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Israel Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. 6.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICL. Barclays began coverage on Israel Chemicals in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Israel Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Israel Chemicals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Israel Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of NYSE ICL opened at $3.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Israel Chemicals Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. Israel Chemicals had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Israel Chemicals Ltd will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd.

Israel Chemicals Company Profile

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

