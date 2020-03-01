Altshuler Shaham Ltd Increases Stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 1,858.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604,769 shares during the quarter. Nice comprises about 2.8% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned 1.03% of Nice worth $98,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nice in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nice in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Nice by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nice in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nice by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $163.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 57.08, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.69. Nice Ltd has a 12 month low of $112.60 and a 12 month high of $183.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Nice to and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Nice from $179.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nice from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Nice from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price target on shares of Nice in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.75.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

