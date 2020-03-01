Altshuler Shaham Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,878 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in American Express by 295.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 332 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Nomura lifted their price objective on American Express from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.04.

Shares of AXP opened at $109.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.31 and a 200-day moving average of $122.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. American Express has a 52 week low of $106.68 and a 52 week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,639 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,661. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

