Altshuler Shaham Ltd Increases Stock Position in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 948,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 291,833 shares during the quarter. Wix.Com comprises 3.3% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned about 1.90% of Wix.Com worth $116,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WIX. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.Com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wix.Com by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Wix.Com by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Wix.Com by 652.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Wix.Com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Wix.Com stock opened at $133.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.32 and a beta of 1.36. Wix.Com Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $104.61 and a fifty-two week high of $156.40.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.63 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on WIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $152.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Wix.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.87.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

