Altshuler Shaham Ltd Invests $1.26 Million in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 1,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.31, for a total transaction of $270,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,330,712.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total transaction of $503,525.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,316.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $205.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $196.26 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 20.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HII shares. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $296.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cowen downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.29.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

