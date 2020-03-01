Altshuler Shaham Ltd Invests $1.28 Million in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 361.3% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 228.8% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 56,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,365,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $3,755,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 301,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,139,000 after purchasing an additional 275,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $444.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $382.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $271.37 and a twelve month high of $470.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

REGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $386.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.14.

In other news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 10,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.26, for a total value of $4,680,438.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,453,218.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total transaction of $96,088.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,136.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,587 shares of company stock worth $34,360,840. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

