Altshuler Shaham Ltd Purchases 121,750 Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,750 shares during the period. Sapiens International comprises 0.3% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned approximately 0.97% of Sapiens International worth $10,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EAM Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 299,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 124,852 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 281,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 33,572 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Sapiens International during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,301,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 378.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 149,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sapiens International during the 4th quarter worth about $2,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Sapiens International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sapiens International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.94.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS opened at $23.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Sapiens International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.86.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.06%. Sapiens International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

