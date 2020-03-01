Altshuler Shaham Ltd Purchases 243,180 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 919.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,180 shares during the period. LivePerson comprises 0.3% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned approximately 0.41% of LivePerson worth $9,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of LivePerson from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 11,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $347,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,497 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,655. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPSN opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.93 and a 200 day moving average of $38.41. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 0.87. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $45.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $79.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.71 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 32.94% and a negative return on equity of 47.19%. Research analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

