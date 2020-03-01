Altshuler Shaham Ltd Purchases Shares of 110,000 Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned 0.34% of Tufin Software Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TUFN. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TUFN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tufin Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

Tufin Software Technologies stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.39. The stock has a market cap of $387.29 million and a P/E ratio of -9.36. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.04.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

