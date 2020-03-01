Altshuler Shaham Ltd Raises Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 470,220.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,511 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NCLH. FMR LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 53,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,176,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,265,000 after purchasing an additional 315,970 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth $1,056,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 208,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,772,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 451,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,391,000 after purchasing an additional 132,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

NCLH stock opened at $37.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.85. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $222,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,122,200.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $99,248.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,212.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,786 shares of company stock worth $551,928 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

