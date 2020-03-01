Altshuler Shaham Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,696 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned approximately 0.51% of AudioCodes worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its holdings in AudioCodes by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 43,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in AudioCodes by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in AudioCodes by 456.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AudioCodes by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in AudioCodes by 1,387.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,085 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.03 million, a PE ratio of 186.77 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.95. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $28.73.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $52.80 million for the quarter. AudioCodes had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 24.11%.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 1%.

AUDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AudioCodes from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AudioCodes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

