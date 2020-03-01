Altshuler Shaham Ltd Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,364,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 105,115 shares during the period. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF comprises about 7.7% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned 5.72% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $271,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $195,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $54.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.63. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $64.53.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

