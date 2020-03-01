Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 37,000 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,816 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

LVS stock opened at $58.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.87 and its 200-day moving average is $62.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.61. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $51.17 and a twelve month high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 94.48%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cfra lowered Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Standpoint Research lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

