Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 3,850 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,837 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Nike were worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the third quarter worth $41,000. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $9,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. HSBC cut shares of Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Shares of NKE opened at $89.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.02. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $77.07 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

