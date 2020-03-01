Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 431,728 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd decreased its position in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,055,267 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 431,728 shares during the quarter. Fortinet makes up approximately 6.3% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned about 1.20% of Fortinet worth $219,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on Fortinet from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fortinet from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.48.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $102.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 54.29, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet Inc has a 12 month low of $68.87 and a 12 month high of $121.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.97.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $614.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.89 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 15.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total transaction of $89,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,958,639.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $10,366,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,306,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,765,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,046 shares of company stock worth $14,883,963 in the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

