Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 5,500 Shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Sony comprises approximately 0.1% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Sony were worth $5,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNE. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Sony during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Sony during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sony during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Sony during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.35.

Shares of SNE opened at $62.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.37. Sony Corp has a 52 week low of $41.91 and a 52 week high of $73.86.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

