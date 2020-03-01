Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 860 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lessened its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 43.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Biogen from to in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nomura boosted their price target on Biogen from $320.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $317.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Biogen from $315.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.85.

Shares of BIIB opened at $308.39 on Friday. Biogen Inc has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $374.99. The company has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.22.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 32.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

