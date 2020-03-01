Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 9,266 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,266 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned about 0.09% of Tower Semiconductor worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 703,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,924,000 after acquiring an additional 74,355 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,102,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 24,549 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,512,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,104,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

NASDAQ TSEM opened at $19.77 on Friday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.04.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $306.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.