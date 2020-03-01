Altshuler Shaham Ltd Takes Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 167,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,238,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 116,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 54.9% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 13,926 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $72.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.57. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $69.50 and a one year high of $81.75.

