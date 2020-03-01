Altshuler Shaham Ltd Trims Position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Hilton Hotels accounts for about 0.2% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $5,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Hilton Hotels by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 175,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Hilton Hotels by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 274,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,434,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Hilton Hotels by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 40,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hilton Hotels news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of Hilton Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $4,003,029.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,719,928.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT opened at $97.20 on Friday. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $81.66 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.47. The stock has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 770.65%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.40.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

