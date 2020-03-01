Altshuler Shaham Ltd Trims Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lessened its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,314 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

JWN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.74.

NYSE:JWN opened at $34.70 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.69%.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $140,819.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $3,330,978.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,720,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,759,181.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,078 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,698 over the last quarter. 5.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

