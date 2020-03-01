Altshuler Shaham Ltd Trims Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lessened its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,784 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,250,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 23,015 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 18,162 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 115,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 18,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 515.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 39,230 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Dan Falk sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.77, for a total transaction of $583,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,917.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shlomi Argas sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total transaction of $118,181.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,181.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ORA opened at $69.68 on Friday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $87.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.36.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.28). Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.34 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.14%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ORA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Roth Capital cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

