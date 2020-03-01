Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

Several analysts recently commented on AMRN shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Leerink Swann reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Amarin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amarin from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

AMRN stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. Amarin has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -209.54 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.23.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Amarin had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $143.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Amarin by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Amarin by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Amarin by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Amarin by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 7,167 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Amarin by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.97% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

