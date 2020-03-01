Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,490 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,927 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $231,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN opened at $1,883.75 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,586.57 and a one year high of $2,185.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,986.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,834.39. The stock has a market cap of $938.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.89, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price objective (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,319.76.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

