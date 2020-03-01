Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,945 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.6% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after buying an additional 200,105 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,094,320 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,847,665 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,414,190,000 after buying an additional 20,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761,327 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,254,650,000 after buying an additional 17,759 shares during the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,650.00 price target (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,319.76.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,883.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.75 billion, a PE ratio of 81.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,586.57 and a 1-year high of $2,185.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,986.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,834.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

