Ambrosus (AMB) Price Hits $0.0153 on Major Exchanges

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last week, Ambrosus has traded down 28.8% against the dollar. Ambrosus has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and $337,537.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ambrosus token can currently be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC, Gatecoin and RightBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.93 or 0.02644554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00220587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00045532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00131972 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ambrosus Profile

Ambrosus’ launch date was July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,590,975 tokens. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com.

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

Ambrosus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, HitBTC, IDEX, Gatecoin, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, Mercatox and RightBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

