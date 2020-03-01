Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,925 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ameren by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,025,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,278,779,000 after buying an additional 188,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ameren by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,236,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,016,545,000 after purchasing an additional 379,117 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 1,224.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,369,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,736 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,099,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,076,000 after purchasing an additional 948,038 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ameren by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,015,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,377,000 after purchasing an additional 176,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEE. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Ameren from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $79.00 on Friday. Ameren Corp has a 12-month low of $70.27 and a 12-month high of $87.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Corp will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.10%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

