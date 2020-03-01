American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Short Interest Update

American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,270,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the January 30th total of 10,980,000 shares. Approximately 9.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

NYSE:AXL opened at $6.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.40 million, a PE ratio of 3.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.35. American Axle & Manufact. has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

Get American Axle & Manufact. alerts:

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Axle & Manufact. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after purchasing an additional 48,469 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in American Axle & Manufact. during the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in American Axle & Manufact. during the fourth quarter worth about $11,297,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 93,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 54,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufact. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AXL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays downgraded American Axle & Manufact. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Buckingham Research upgraded American Axle & Manufact. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Axle & Manufact. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

About American Axle & Manufact.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufact. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufact. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.