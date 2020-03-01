American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACC. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Campus Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

NYSE ACC traded down $1.68 on Friday, hitting $43.44. 1,569,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,831. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.72 and a 200 day moving average of $47.29. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $50.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.40 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.54). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $255.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Campus Communities will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 305.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.