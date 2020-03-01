American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,789,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25,065 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.07% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $26,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,340,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $343,758,000 after acquiring an additional 567,714 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 27.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,680 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 16,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

AEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Monday, February 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

NYSE:AEO opened at $12.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.53. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $24.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.20%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

