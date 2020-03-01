American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Short Interest Update

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 22,540,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the January 30th total of 21,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 14.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AEO stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $24.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEO. Barclays started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

