American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Acquired by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 622.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,055 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 360.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,234,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,706,000 after acquiring an additional 966,851 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $61,911,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 11.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,728,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,283,000 after purchasing an additional 386,002 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 9.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,023,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,931,000 after purchasing an additional 331,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,178,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,850,000 after purchasing an additional 248,411 shares during the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.21.

NYSE:AEP opened at $89.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1 year low of $80.62 and a 1 year high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

In other American Electric Power news, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,886,088.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,162 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,201.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $7,038,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,231,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.