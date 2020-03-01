American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $217.42 Million

Equities analysts expect American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) to post $217.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Renal Associates’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $217.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $217.24 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Renal Associates will report full year sales of $833.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $833.68 million to $834.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $876.69 million, with estimates ranging from $875.37 million to $878.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Renal Associates.

Get American Renal Associates alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARA shares. ValuEngine downgraded American Renal Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on American Renal Associates from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on American Renal Associates in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Renal Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in American Renal Associates by 347.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in American Renal Associates by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Renal Associates stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01. American Renal Associates has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $14.10.

American Renal Associates Company Profile

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Renal Associates (ARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Renal Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Renal Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.