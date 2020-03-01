American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) Holdings Raised by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its stake in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,321 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 1.03% of American States Water worth $32,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American States Water by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 30,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the third quarter valued at $288,000. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in American States Water by 9.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWR opened at $76.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.89 and its 200-day moving average is $88.82. American States Water Co has a 12-month low of $67.51 and a 12-month high of $96.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of -0.13.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.33 million. American States Water had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American States Water Co will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.28%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AWR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of American States Water from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $35,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,165.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,200 shares of company stock worth $104,184 in the last ninety days. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

