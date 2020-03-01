American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 420,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.23% of American Water Works worth $51,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 354.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,912,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,006,000 after buying an additional 1,492,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,786,029,000 after acquiring an additional 827,507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in American Water Works by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,866,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,090,000 after purchasing an additional 491,590 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,095,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,584,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $569,553,000 after acquiring an additional 196,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.57.

AWK stock opened at $123.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.05. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. American Water Works Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $100.61 and a fifty-two week high of $141.37.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.56 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.79%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.40%.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $853,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,920.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $1,308,330.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,166.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

