AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 66.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,634 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 51.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,119,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,326,000 after buying an additional 2,420,306 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $47,672,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 68.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,111,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,269,000 after buying an additional 861,296 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,591,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,039,000 after buying an additional 558,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $13,985,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.50 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

In related news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $47,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,135 shares in the company, valued at $71,757.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COLD stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.67. 3,635,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,355. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.52. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $40.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

