Amon (AMN) Hits Market Cap of $590,286.00

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Amon token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, Cryptopia and IDEX. Amon has a total market cap of $590,286.00 and $707.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Amon has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011752 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $224.65 or 0.02636691 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00219789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00045112 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00131072 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Amon Token Profile

Amon’s launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 588,032,044 tokens. Amon’s official website is amon.tech. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amon Token Trading

Amon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

