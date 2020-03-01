AmonD (AMON) Price Down 10.3% Over Last Week

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $570,290.00 and $126,367.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AmonD has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One AmonD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Hanbitco, BitMart, OKEx Korea and CPDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011752 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.65 or 0.02636691 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00219789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00045112 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00131072 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD's genesis date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD's total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 652,690,782 tokens. AmonD's official message board is medium.com/amondofficial. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AmonD Token Trading

AmonD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, OKEx Korea, CPDAX and Hanbitco. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

