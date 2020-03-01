Ampleforth Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Ampleforth token can now be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00013550 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $644,724.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00053532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00497177 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $540.75 or 0.06356102 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00063657 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005769 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00029826 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003742 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011709 BTC.

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth is a token. Its launch date was June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 9,806,370 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,525,549 tokens. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ampleforth Token Trading

Ampleforth can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

