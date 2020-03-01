Analysts Anticipate ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) will report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. ABM Industries also reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.25 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on ABM Industries from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ABM Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.94.

NYSE:ABM traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.92. 585,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,412. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average of $37.67. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $31.81 and a twelve month high of $42.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

In related news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $27,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 5,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $235,470.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,255.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Man Group plc boosted its position in ABM Industries by 45.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 271,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,872,000 after purchasing an additional 84,710 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in ABM Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in ABM Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in ABM Industries by 6.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 217,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

