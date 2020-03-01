Analysts Anticipate Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) to announce $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.35. Axalta Coating Systems reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AXTA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

Axalta Coating Systems stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,735,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,434. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.42. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $23.34 and a twelve month high of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. 94.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

